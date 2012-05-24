This 'Big Bang Theory' Star Just Came Out Of The Closet

Jim Parsons, aka the loveable and completely ridiculous Sheldon Cooper on CBS’ hit show “The Big Bang Theory,” has officially come out of the closet.



During a feature profile with The New York Times, the actor spoke about his last staged production, the Broadway revival of the critically acclaimed play “The Normal Heart,” where he played a gay activist.

Parsons talked about how the role resonated with him because of his sexual orientation and because he has been in a relationship for 10 years. He is also set to reprise his role in the play for the new film adaptation directed by “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Parsons is on Broadway in the revival of the comedic play “Harvey” which is currently in previews and will open officially on June 14th at the Studio 54 Theatre.

