'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Sign Huge New $US90 Million Salary Deals

“The Big Bang Theory” stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Jim Parsons had a pretty good weekend.

After months of negotiations, the trio finally banged out new, three-year deals on Sunday that will triple their current $350,000 an episode salary.

Now, the CBS stars will be raking in $1 million paychecks per episode for 72 episodes in the upcoming seasons 8-10.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva, who first broke the news, also reports the cast will benefit in other ways:

“I also hear that the complex deals go well beyond per-episode fees and also include larger pieces of the show, signing bonuses, production deals and advances towards the back-end — perks associated with talent deals on shows as big as Big Bang. In addition to tripling their most recent salaries of $US350,000 an episode, I hear Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco also quadrupled their previous ownership on the show, which has gone up from .25 point to more than a point… All in, I hear Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco are poised to make at least $US90 million dollars each over the lives of the deals …

WBTV still is expected to clear $US1 billion in profits, with some projecting that Big Bang could contribute to Time Warner’s bottom line twice that over its lifespan.”

The Hollywood Reporter also notes that the show, which is the No.1 comedy on television among total viewers, “is

a massive hit in syndication, with TBS’ repeats regularly topping the weekly syndication ratings.”

Last fall, co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik signed on for Season 8 with “

in the neighbourhood of $US60,000″ per episode paychecks, a bump from their previous $20,000-$30,000 range per episode.

Original cast members Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, who currently make more than $US100,000 an episode, are the only two who have yet to hammer out deals before Wednesday’s table read.

“The Big Bang Theory” is slated to premiere on CBS on Sept. 22.

