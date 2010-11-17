Still Waiting On Big Announcement From EU Finance Ministers On Ireland

The Latest: The announcement has been delayed, if it is to happen, likely because of Irish finance minister Brian Lenihan’s lateness to the meeting.



Watch out, the latest announcement on the Irish crisis is coming at 2 PM ET from the Eurozone’s finance ministers, now meeting in Brussels, according to The Guardian.

According to RTE, the Irish news service, there will be no application tonight from Ireland or Portugal for a bailout.

It may come slightly later as the Irish finance minister, Brian Lenihan, was late to the meeting due to traffic, according to The Guardian.

This should be, at least, somewhat more detailed than earlier comments from the country’s Prime Minister Brian Cowen.

