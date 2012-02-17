Big And Comfy, But The Boeing 787 Dreamliner Is Still An aeroplane

Photo: boeingmedia.com

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which has has been in service for about three months, is hailed as a sort of RMS Queen Elizabeth of aeroplanes. But does it live up to its grand reputation?Scott McCartney, Middle Seat columnist for The Wall Street Journal, writes that the plane is more comfortable than most after taking an 11.5-hour flight on one.



The Boeing 787 offers bigger windows, lower cabin pressure, higher humidity (dry skin be gone), smoother rides, sunrise-simulating LED ceiling lights for increased relaxation.

“But make no mistake,” McCartney writes bluntly, “it’s still an aeroplane.”

Based on the passengers McCartney surveyed, it seems that the difference is not immediately noticeable, but cumulative. The combined effect of the 787’s new features might make you feel, retrospectively, that you’ve had a better flight.

The 787 is supposed to offer U.S. service later this year, McCartney writes, so you can find out for yourself soon enough if you haven’t already.

Here are some pictures of the plane’s cabin:

LED lighting simulates a sunrise

Photo: AP

Plenty of room to stretch out in business class

Photo: AP

A spacious interior

Photo: AP

