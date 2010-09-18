Big Alcohol Donates Money To Fight Legalization Of Pot

One group that really doesn’t want the legalization of marijuana is big alcohol.

California Beer and Beverage Distributors, a group which includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, donated $10,000 last week to the campaign against Prop. 19 (via HuffPo).

Would marijuana legalization really cut into alcohol consumption?

Probably so. The interest group also includes Heineken, which knows from Amsterdam how legalization affects the market.

The real question is why haven’t pizza vendors and Netflix donated in support of Prop. 19.

