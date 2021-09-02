‘Big 4’ salaries – New UBS family office head – Bloomberg terminal updates

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

“Big Four” salaries, revealed

The “Big Four” accounting firms – Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC – are known for paying their staff high salaries, and entry-level hires can often earn six figures from the get-go. We analyzed data to figure out how much accountants and consultants are paid at each of the firms.

SEC chief: crypto venues must embrace regulation

SEC boss Gary Gensler has said cryptocurrency trading venues have become too big to survive without regulation. He told the Financial Times that sans regulation, crypto exchanges risk losing trust – and eventually becoming irrelevant.

UBS taps new head of family office unit

UBS’s family office solutions group, which caters to clients with at least $US100 ($AU136) million, has a new leader. Longtime exec Judy Spalthoff was promoted to take over the group from her successor, Ann Rybak, who’s run the group since its inception in 2019. Get the details on Spalthoff’s promotion.

Bloomberg terminal is updating its chat services

The terminal, an ubiquitous piece of Wall Street tech, is about to see some changes. As the Street adjusts to hybrid work, Bloomberg is rolling out forums, which will let users create chat rooms based on specific ideas or sectors. Here’s what else we know about the changes coming for Bloomberg terminal.

Climate protesters target JPMorgan’s London offices

Using hammers and chisels, protestors from Extinction Rebellion smashed glass doors and windows at JPMorgan’s London offices. The protest was part of the group’s ongoing campaign against organizations that support the use of fossil fuels.

A Chinese hedge fund is beating Wall Street’s salaries – by a lot

Wall Street firms keep raising salaries to stay competitive, but Chinese hedge fund Ubiquant is beating them out by offering $US300,000 ($AU407,181) to entry-level employees. More on the hedge fund wooing junior talent with major paychecks.

Payments startup Qolo used this pitch deck to raise $US15 ($AU20) million

Founded in 2018, Qolo provides back-end payments infrastructure for other fintechs and neobanks. Here’s the 11-slide pitch deck it used to raise a $US15 ($AU20) million Series A.

Plus, check out our database of pitch decks that hot new fintechs have used to raise millions.

On our radar: