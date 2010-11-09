Big 12 Commissioner Gets Extension After Tumultuous Summer

Photo: AP

After keeping the Big 12 Conference largely intact, despite losing two schools this summer, commissioner Dan Beebe has received a three-year contract extension.Even though the University of Nebraska and University of Colorado defect to the Big 10 and Pac-10 respectively, Beebe helped the Big 12 retain Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, which had been heavily pursued by the Pac-10.



Beebe’s contract was set to expire in 2012, but he will now remain commissioner through June 30, 2015. The conference is expected to pursue a major television deal in the near future.

