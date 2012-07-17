This May Be The Best Bullish Housing Case That We Have Ever Seen

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The idea that housing has bottomed and is rebounding is almost on the verge of becoming conventional wisdom.Still, doubts persist that issues like shadow inventory will end up bringing housing back to earth once again.



Bienville Capital Management has put together a fantastic presentation on the bullish case for housing that lays out simply why prices have probably bottomed, and why the US needs to build many more.

We first say the presentation via The View From the Blue Ridge, and Bienville Capital has kindly updated the presentation and given us presentation to run it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.