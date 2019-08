Carl Lentz is a pastor at Hillsong NYC. Among his friends and congregants are Justin Bieber, Kevin Durant, and Kendall Jenner. He told us why they come to church, and how he connects to people normally thought of as hard to reach.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.