The Bieber Effect Comes To Instagram

Justin Bieber posted a photo on Instagram. And the fast-growth service exploded even higher.



TechCrunch’s MG Siegler spoke to Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, who said that the picture generated a massive influx, with Bieber gaining 50 followers a minute at some point, and who confirmed that Bieber signed up and started using the service just because he felt like it, not as part of some deal.

Right now the photo—of traffic, of all things—stands at 674 likes and 783 comments.

It shows the impact that celebrities can have on social media.

And in this case, it’s something that not even colour’s $41 million could buy.

Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram

