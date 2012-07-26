Watch This Chinese Farmer Singing Justin Bieber's 'Baby' On Top Of A Bull

This video from rural China featuring a man on a cow with a guitar singing Justin Bieber’s “Baby” is crazy and weird, and oddly catchy.



There is a short but oh so touching photo montage of the man set to the actual song “Baby” in the middle…it is priceless. But the best moment is at the very end.

We found this via the excellent blog Beijing Cream with a nod over to Youku Citizen Journalist for the discovery. And good luck to Youku user w451119777, we applaud your effort.

WATCH:



