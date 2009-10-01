Bids For Google Wave Account Reach $5,000 In eBay Auction

Food blogger Hagan Blount tried to auction-off his invite-only Google Wave beta-tester account yesterday.



Bids reached $5,000 before eBay shut the auction down, claiming Hagan didn’t own what he was selling.

WSJ: Mr. Blount commenced the auction on Tuesday night, and by the time he had woken up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the day that Google would be releasing Wave invites, his auction had already received 12,000 hits.

As the day wore on, he received about 33 bids for the Google Wave invite, with the winning bid reaching $157. One eBay user tried to set up two accounts and entered a bid for $5000, which Mr. Blount quickly deleted. Dozens of questions piled up in his eBay account inbox, asking him if the Wave invite was real, and if so, whether it could be purchased on the spot. One man from Sweden offered $700 to buy it outright, and another who identified himself as “a businessman” said he would pony up $27,000 if the invite was authentic.

