WSJ: Biden's aides signal that he's a lot closer to running

Vice President Joe Biden’s aides have begun suggesting to donors that he’s more inclined to run for president than not, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The aides say their talks have shifted largely from whether he’s going to run to when he’s going to announce, sources told the Journal, noting that he could still change his mind if his grief over his recent son’s death becomes overwhelming.

“It’s my sense that this is happening, unless they change their minds,” a source who spoke to Biden aides told the Journal.

His announcement date may depend heavily upon how Hillary Clinton fares during her October 22 testimony before a Republican-controlled House committee looking into the terrorist attack in Benghazi.

In an interview with “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert last week, Biden acknowledged that he wasn’t sure whether he was emotionally ready to run for president after the death of his son, Beau, from cancer. Ironically, Biden’s genuineness during that interview has galvanised supporters who want him to run more than ever.

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.