Biden's distant Irish relatives pop champagne to celebrate the president-elect

On Friday, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected that president-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.

Being five generations – and thousands of miles – apart didn’t stop Biden’s extended family from celebrating.

and thousands of miles apart didn’t stop Biden’s extended family from celebrating. In Ballina, Ireland, distant family members and neighbours celebrated with champagne, signs, balloons, and music.

While champagne was sprayed across the US to celebrate president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, celebrations in a small Irish town also took place.

That’s because the small town has Biden roots: Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather emigrated to the US from Ballina, Ireland, in the west of the country.

Thousands of miles away from the US celebrations, Biden’s extended family celebrated in Ballina, Ireland.

The group stood in front of a Biden mural while cheering, crying, and celebrating the victory

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Harrisons bar owner Derek Leonard poses with a framed photograph of his meeting with Joe Biden during the former vice Presidents last visit.

According to The New York Times, the town began their celebrations preemptively â€” the first cork was popped two hours before major news outlets made the official call.

The town, which is the current home to Biden’s distant relatives, went all out with balloons, signs, music, and a large mural depicting Biden’s face.

“I think Ballina has saved the world tonight, because without Ballina, there would be no Joe Biden,” Smiler Mitchell, a local publican, told CNN.

A few hundred people attended the celebration, and weeks before the election, bar and shop owners added Biden and Harris signs and American flags to their storefronts.

According to BBC, relatives and Ballina residents were thrilled to have a connection to the US president-elect.

The town was watching the election nonstop throughout the week and finally started celebrations on Saturday.

“It’s going to be massive for the town,” Laurita Blewitt, a distant relative, told BBC. “It’s a great claim to have for the people of Ballina.”

From Ballina, Ireland, to Scranton, Pennsylvania

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Paddy Macs bar owner Michael Carr stands outside his pub with an American flag on November 7, 2020 as locals celebrate in anticipation of Joe Biden being elected as the next US President in Ballina, Ireland.

Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, was born in Ballina. Following the great Irish famine of 1845, Blewitt emigrated to Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s hometown, according to The New York Times.

According to the Irish Post, 10 of Biden’s 16 great-grandparents were born in Ireland, including in Louth and Mayo counties.

Biden has visited Ballina twice as the former Vice President.

Now, the entire town has their fingers crossed for another visit â€” but this time from the president of the US.

