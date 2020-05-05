Biden is targeting 'empathy mums' as his campaign tries to catch up to Trump with a digital strategy

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Biden always made time to take selfies and close huddles with supporters on the rope line during the pre-coronavirus campaign, but now he’s confined to the digital sphere for the foreseeable future.

Confined to his Delaware basement, former Vice President Joe Biden is forced to rely on digital messaging way more than he’s ever had to before.

The presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign is targeting “empathy mums” with feel good content instead of stoking outrage to get a boost from social media’s algorithms, according to a Politico report.

Biden has a lot of catching up to do. While Trump and the RNC were pumping cash into a massive digital operation compared to what they had in 2016, Biden’s campaign is transitioning to making it more of a priority.

During the primary, Biden’s entire digital team was only about the size of Bernie Sanders’ social media crew.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on “empathy mums” and a feel good message to win the digital campaign battle as his team ramps up their online efforts, according to a new report in Politico.

Still only working with around 25 staffers on the whole digital team, Biden’s campaign did not prioritise social media or internet content during the campaign.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Biden has had to rely on a home studio since the outbreak of the coronavirus sidelined in-person campaigning.

President Trump has demonstrated an intuitive understanding of how to channel the outrage that consistently gets the most clicks on social media platforms, and he’s now backed by the RNC and the $US260 million it’s raised for the 2020 election.

In an effort to stick with Biden’s wholesome, “restoring the soul of the nation” messaging, his digital team is going in a different direction than Trump, targeting “empathy mums” instead of rage clicks.

“Empathy is just as good at getting engagement,” Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty told Politico. “The suburban Facebook empathy mums that we think about a lot, those folks are just hungry for the contrast between the darkness of Donald Trump and the goodness of Joe Biden.”

Suburban white women were crucial for Democrats in the 2018 midterms, when they won back the House. They also helped push Biden over the top in several states on Super Tuesday and beyond, even adding to record turnout in states like Virginia.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale has touted the re-elect operation’s digital strategy as its secret sauce.

For almost the entire campaign, the Trump camp has outpaced all of the Democratic presidential hopefuls in Facebook ad spending. March was the first time the Biden campaign moved into the top spot in advertisng on the social network.

Still, Trump’s outfit has spent more than $US30 million on Facebook ads so far compared to just over $US10 million from team Biden.

New ads from the Biden campaign have been focusing on feel good, unifying messaging as Americans hunker down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He’s also held livestreams to try and connect with voters in the way he revels on the campaign trail, even hosting a “digital rope line” to replicate his intimate exchanges with voters who wait up for him after rallies.

Other Facebook ads focus on nostalgia for past presidents attempting to unite the country during times of crisis, juxtaposing them with Trump and his “take no responsibility” approach to the coronavirus.

With Biden’s digital team still looking to grow – even reportedly courting the controversial firm used by Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, Hawkfish – other Democratic operatives have offered advice.

Zach Graumann, Andrew Yang’s former campaign manager who took Insider behind the curtain of the candidate’s outside the box digital strategy, relayed a surprising tip to the Biden campaign via Politico.

“People love when you talk about the elephant in the room,” Graumann said. “One of the elephants in the room is that Joe is older and he makes gaffes sometimes. If I were them, I’d lean into that!”

“That’s what makes him authentic and would likely help them with their virality.”

