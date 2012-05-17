Biden's Angry Speech In Ohio Shows Why He Is Obama's Secret Weapon

Joe Biden gets a hard time from everyone. He is prone to sticking his foot in his mouth.



But his speech in Youngstown today shows why he is the secret weapon for Obama. Here is a fiery excerpt pulled by WiseUpPeopleTV, and highlighted by Zeke Miller.

Obama and Romney are both candidates that appeal primarily to the elite in their own parties.

Romney had trouble among Southerners in the primaries And in 2008 Barack Obama lost working-class Dems to Hillary. But they both perform extremely well among voters making over $200,000 annually.

And that’s where Biden comes in. He is the only populist in this 2012 presidential race. He can speak to a crowd of middle and working class voters in Youngstown and say “They don’t get it. They don’t get who we are,” and that crowd just instantly connects with him in a way that they can’t with either of the men at the top of the ticket.

For all his verbal-gaffes, Biden has the feel for a part of America that Romney and Obama don’t.

