Eight More Years? Joe Biden Is Considering Running For President In 2016

Vice president Biden

Vice President Joe Biden isn’t ruling out a third bid for the Oval Office in 2016, the 68 year old former Delaware Senator told CNN’s Candy Crowley.In an interview airing on CNN’s State of the Union, Biden said “we’ll make a decision on that later,” when asked if he would seek the presidency after another term as Vice President. He added that he feels great and is in excellent shape.



“My one focus right now is getting the president reelected. I’ll make a decision on that later,” he said. “I’m not closing any door. My job now and will be Vice President of the United States and we got the order right —President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.”

Biden ran for president twice before — in 1988 and then again in 2008 — earning two delegates and no delegates respectively.

As for the Democratic ticket’s chances next year, Biden said that because of the economy the race would be close no matter who the Republican nominee is, but “I think we’re going to win,” he said.

