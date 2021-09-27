Biden got his coronavirus booster on live TV while taking reporters’ questions

US President Joe Biden receives a third shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as a booster on the White House campus September 27, 2021, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon on live TV.

Biden is eligible for the Pfizer booster because he’s over 65 and it’s been more than 6 months since his second shot.

The FDA authorized Pfizer boosters for a large portion of those who’ve received 2 Pfizer shots.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon at the White House on live television.

Biden, who is 78, is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster because he’s over 65 and it’s been more than 6 months since he received his second Pfizer jab on Jan. 11.

The president took questions from reporters while he got his shot and was asked about how the US is helping distribute vaccines to other countries that have a limited supply of the shots.

“We’re doing more than any other nation in the world combined,” Biden said. “We have plenty, plenty of opportunity to make sure we get everyone in the world … vaccinated.”

“I’ll be getting my COVID-19 booster shot – and I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get theirs as well,” Biden tweeted Monday morning.

The president announced last week that he would get a booster, but said he wasn’t sure when that would happen.

“I’ll be getting my booster shot,” Biden said at the White House on Friday. “I’m not sure exactly when I’m going to do it, as soon as I can get it done.”

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for people 65 years and older and others at high risk of being infected with COVID-19 or of developing severe cases. The FDA’s guidance on boosters is significantly broader than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is only recommending third shots for those 65 years and older, nursing home residents, and people over 50 with underlying medical conditions.

Additionally, the FDA has authorized immunocompromised people to receive a third Pfizer or Moderna dose at least four weeks after their second shot.

Vaccine skeptics and others have already begun voicing resistance to booster shots. Former President Donald Trump has said he “probably won’t” receive a booster, despite praising the vaccines and taking credit for their rapid development.