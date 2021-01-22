The revamped White House website has a secret recruitment message for coders

Alex Brandon/AP Photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The White House embedded a recruitment message into its website’s HTML code on Wednesday.

“If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better,” it read, followed by a link the US Digital Service’s (USDS) website.

The USDS, a “startup at the White House” founded by Obama in 2014, is focused on cybersecurity.

As part of Biden’s $US1.9 trillion rescue package, roughly $US10 billion will be injected into cybersecurity and IT modernisation.

The service is staffed by many Silicon Valley alums, including cybersecurity and engineering experts.

The agency is responsible for bringing private sector expertise to the public sector, and advancing the new administration’s IT and cybersecurity capabilities.

In the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack that threatened the security of major companies, as well as the US government, Biden said his administration would make cybersecurity a “top priority” from its first day.

