Biden vows Russia will ‘pay a severe price’ if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden warned that Russia “would pay a severe price if it used chemical weapons” in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry continues to allege that the US and Ukraine are the real culprits gearing up for such an attack.

Moscow’s unfounded claims fit a pattern of how the Kremlin has covered for or even defended its own suspected chemical weapons attacks.

President Joe Biden on Friday vowed that Russia would “pay a severe price” if it uses chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine, a warning that comes as other western leaders express fear that such an attack could soon happen.

“I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if it used chemical weapons,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question following remarks at the White House.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top White House officials have called out Russia for seeking to concoct a narrative that the US and Ukraine are scheming to use chemical weapons. Western officials pointed out that Russia has previously provided cover or defended its own suspected chemical attacks with similar rationales.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans,” Johnson told Sky News on Thursday. “And so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have as a sort of a maskirovka, a fake story ready to go.”

The Kremlin has denied any suggestion that it’s preparing a chemical weapons attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry continued to blame Ukraine and the US for a possible future attack.

“Radical Ukrainian groups under the control of the representatives of American special services have prepared several potential scenarios of the use of toxic chemicals in order to carry out various types of provocations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Russia was supposed to have destroyed its chemical weapons stockpile. During the Cold War, the US and Russia amassed the world’s largest stockpiles of some of the most brutal weapons. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two former adversaries worked together to eliminate their arsenals.

The Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons certified in 2017 that Russia had destroyed its declared stockpile that once reached a staggering 40,000 metric tons of chemical agents like VX, sarin, and mustard gas. The US and experts still believe that Russia maintains a small secretive stockpile.

“The United States assesses that Russia maintains an offensive BW (bioweapons) program and is in violation of its obligations under Articles I and II of the BWC (Biological Weapons Convention),” the State Department wrote in its 2021 edition of its annual report on arms control and compliance. The US has said that Russia’s failure to comply with the convention that it signed in 1975, “has been of concern for many years.”

The 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in London illustrated further proof that Russia still maintains a chemical weapons program. The United Kingdom accesses the Kremlin ordered the attack and used Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, as the poison of choice.

Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Russia’s continuing program makes it “possible” for the Kremlin to stage an attack just as the west fears it might. He stressed that war in Ukraine is already brutal, but the deployment of chemical weapons would make for a ghastly scene.

“These are weapons of potentially mass and clearly indiscriminate destruction,” Kimball said in an interview. “Any death is horrendous but nerve agents, choking agents, blistering agents — they produce acute suffering in the victim. A bullet can kill very quickly, but chemical weapons produce partially difficult deaths and injuries.”

Biden’s warning came as he announced that the west will expand its crippling sanctions on the Russian economy by banding together to deprive Moscow of favored trade status, a way nations ensure smooth trade relationships with minimal or even no barriers like tariffs or import controls. The president also said that the US is banning the exportation of luxury goods to Russia and the importation of key Russian goods like seafood, diamonds, and vodka.