Biden’s sweeping vaccine rules requiring shots or regular testing will take effect from January 4, White House says

President Joe Biden. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Biden administration’s vaccine rules will kick in on January 4, the White House said.

Per CNN, the rule will cover 84 million workers in the US government and private companies.

Employees of firms with more than 100 staff will have to be fully vaccinated, or take weekly tests.

The White House announced on Thursday that the Biden administration rule that will require vast swathes of the population to be fully vaccinated for coronavirus or undergo regular testing will take effect on January 4.

The rule is due to apply to the entire federal government workforce, and anybody working for a company with more than 100 employees.

An administration official described the upcoming rules in a briefing which was reported by outlets including CNN and The Washington Post.

The unnamed official said the full detail of the rule would be released Friday, per The Washington Post.

The broad shape of the plan was announced in September and has been finessed by officials since then.

CNN said that it would cover 84 million workers at large US companies and 17 million more healthcare workers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.