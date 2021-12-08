Biden says the US won’t put troops on the ground even if Russia invades Ukraine

The 2021 Biden-Putin summit in Geneva. Mikhail Metzel/Getty Images

Biden said Wednesday sending troops to confront a Russian invasion of Ukraine “is not in the cards.”

He spoke with Putin on Tuesday, warning of severe economic consequences if Russia invaded.

Russia has tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s borders, which has sparked incursion fears.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US would not be obligated to deploy troops to defend Ukraine against Russia because the former is not a NATO member.

“The idea the US will unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not in the cards right now,” Biden told reporters. “We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies under Article 5. It’s a sacred obligation. That obligation does not extend to … Ukraine.”

Article 5 of NATO’s charter — the principle of collective defense that underpins the alliance — says that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all. It’s been invoked only once in the alliance’s history: in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US.

Biden said he made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be “economic consequences like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen.”

The president added that a Russian invasion would likely require the US to “reinforce our presence in NATO countries to reassure, particularly, those in the eastern flank.”

“In addition to that, I made it clear that we would provide a defensive capability to the Ukrainians as well,” Biden said.

Ukraine has partnered with NATO, especially after Russia’s seizure of Crimea from the country in 2014. Many NATO countries border Ukraine to its west and south, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

Biden and Putin spoke on Tuesday amid the rising tensions over Ukraine. Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, which has prompted fears of a military incursion.

Ukraine has been at the heart of geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West for years.

Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, and since that year, Ukrainian troops and Kremlin-backed rebels in the eastern Donbass region have been engaged in a war that’s killed over 13,000 troops and civilians.

While experts say the tensions are largely a product of Putin’s actions, the Russian leader has blamed NATO and the West for the contentious dynamic. Russia has long viewed the former Soviet-bloc state as part of its empire and sphere of influence, and Putin has described Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” — a view many Ukrainians reject.

Though Ukraine is not a NATO member, it has sought to join the alliance for years and maintains a robust partnership with it. NATO allies have provided security assistance to Ukraine. Putin views NATO’s expanding influence in Ukraine as an existential threat and has accused the West of not respecting his “red lines” when it comes to Russia’s next-door neighbor. Russia does not want Ukraine to become a NATO member and has warned the alliance against expanding military infrastructure in the former Soviet republic.

The US has given Ukraine Javelin missiles, which are useful in countering Russian tanks; radios and unarmed drones; and armored Humvees, according to Defense One. The Biden administration hasn’t detailed which additional weapons it would offer if Russia invaded.

While the US has effectively signaled it would not go to war for Ukraine, it has also underscored that a Russian invasion would lead to severe consequences.

“Things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday after Biden and Putin spoke.

Sullivan told reporters that Biden made no commitments regarding Putin’s red lines.

“He stands by the proposition that countries should be able to freely choose who they associate with,” Sullivan said.

The administration has not offered specifics on which types of economic sanctions or penalties are on the table.