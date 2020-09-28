2 major national polls show Joe Biden holding consistent leads over President Trump

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Joe Biden holds a sizable but steady lead over President Trump in the 2020 election, according to two national polls released on Sunday.

Among likely voters, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden leading Trump 49%-41%, while a Washington Post/ABC Poll found Biden ahead 54%-44%.

Both polls show majority support for the winner of the election to nominate a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Both polls also reveal a wide gender gap, with Biden performing extremely well with women while Trump leads the male vote.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintains a sizable but steady lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to two national polls released on Sunday.

The Times/Siena College poll, with a 3.5% margin of error and conducted from Sept. 22-24, after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, revealed that voters would prefer the winner of the presidential election to choose Ginsburg’s replacement by a 56%-41% margin.

On Saturday, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative 48-year-old judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Democrats are firmly opposed to the pick, not only because they fear that the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights would be a risk with a Barrett appointment, but they’re still seething over the refusal of Senate Republicans to consider Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court in 2016, a presidential election year.

“More striking, the voters Mr. Trump and endangered Senate Republicans must reclaim to close the gap in the polls are even more opposed to a hasty pick: 62 per cent of women, 63 per cent of independents and 60 per cent of college-educated white voters said they wanted the winner of the campaign to fill the seat,” The Times reported.

Some other key findings from the Times/Siena College poll:

Sixty per cent (60%) of voters said abortion “should be legal all or some of the time,” compared to 33% who want to ban or severely curtail the procedure.

Biden and Trump are both tied with men at 45%, but Biden had a 16% lead with women (53%-37%).

Biden has a narrow lead (48%-45%) with seniors over 65, a group that Democrats haven’t won in a presidential election since Al Gore in 2000.

The Washington Post/ABC poll, with a 3.5% margin of error and conducted from Sept. 21-24, showed a massive gender gap which would likely be historic if the results hold true on election day.

“Trump has a lead of 55 per cent to 42 per cent among male likely voters, but Biden has an even larger 65 per cent to 34 per cent advantage among female likely voters,” the Post reported. “Trump’s lead among men is about the same as his margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but Biden’s lead among women is more than twice as large as Clinton’s was then.”

Some other key findings from the Washington Post/ABC poll:

A clear majority of voters (57%) believe the winner of the presidential election should fill Ginsburg’s seat, with 38% saying that Trump should nominate a new justice.

Roughly 70% Biden supporters feel that a Trump reelection would represent a crisis, opposed to 59% of Trump voters who feel the same way about Biden.

Trump is still seen positively when it comes to the economy, with 52% of likely voters approving of his performance on the issue.

