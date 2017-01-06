Joe Biden to Trump: 'Grow up. Time to be an adult'

PBS Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with PBS on Thursday.

Joe Biden had a strong message Thursday for Donald Trump two weeks away from his inauguration: Grow up.

The vice president made the critical remarks during an interview with PBS on Thursday. Asked to comment on Trump’s frequent use of Twitter, and particularly a controversial tweet in which he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer the “head clown” of the Democratic Party, Biden didn’t pull any punches.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president,” Biden said. “You gotta do something. Show us what you have.”

Biden then warned Trump about how his job will change after his inauguration on January 20.

“You’re going to propose legislation. We’re going to get to debate it. Let the public debate it, let them vote in Congress, let’s see what happens,” Biden said. “It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against, and what we’re for and against, now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people’s lives.”

Biden’s political plans after he leaves office are unclear — he has alternately floated the idea of a presidential run in 2020 and tamped down expectations for a return to politics.

Watch the exchange below:

https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/817130667054133253/video/1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.