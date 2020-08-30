Biden trolls Trump and purchases 'Keep America Great' web domain, using it to call out 'Trump's failures'

The Biden for President Campaign A screenshot of Biden’s ‘Keep America Great’ website

Democratic nominee Joe Biden purchased a domain for “Keep America Great,” President Donald Trump’s re-election slogan.

The website immediately opens with a black and white image of Trump, who’s looking down at the words “Promises Made, Promise Kept Broken.”

The site prominently features promises Trump made on a variety of issues areas like immigration and the coronavirus pandemic and slams his administration’s follow-through.

Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created. Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we're facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken https://t.co/JzjZu7KKRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

The website also features 12 topics ranging from immigration to education to the coronavirus, accompanied by a blurb that explains how the Trump administration handled the issue over the last four years.

“President Trump’s cruel immigration policy has separated children from their families and threatened deportation to Dreamers who know no other country but this one. And no, Mexico has not paid for the wall,” reads the blurb accompanying immigration.

At the bottom of the page, visitors can complete a form to submit their email address to “stay up to date on President Trump’s failures.”

The Biden for President Campaign A screenshot of the bottom of KeepAmericaGreat.com.

Neither the Trump nor the Biden campaign immediately responded to a request for comment from Insider.

Biden and the Democratic Party have taken jabs at president all week amid the Republican National Convention. Biden’s campaign, for example, aired an ad on the last night of the RNC featuring a brief clip of Trump appearing to struggle to walk down a ramp. It was sandwiched between scenes of Biden bicycling and jogging.

