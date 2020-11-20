Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters President-elect Joe Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he’s made his Treasury Secretary pick, and that he will announce the nominee in the coming weeks.

“It’s someone who will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions,” Biden told reporters in Delaware.

Biden’s team indicated to the business community early Thursday that Biden had narrowed down his list to three people, according to people with knowledge of the matter, per CNBC.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard, former vice chairman of the US Federal Reserve Roger Ferguson, and former chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen are reportedly front-runners for Treasury Secretary position.

“You’ll soon hear my choice for Treasury,” Biden told reporters at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. “We made that decision, and you’ll hear that just before or just after Thanksgiving.”

Early on Thursday, Biden’s team indicated to allies in the business community that the President-elect had narrowed down his list for Treasury secretary to at least three people, according to people with knowledge of the matter, per CNBC.

The front-runners for the role include economist Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. She served as economic adviser to former President Clinton and then as Treasury undersecretary in the Obama administration.

Reuters Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge

Another potential pick is Roger Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the US Federal Reserve. He announced his retirement as CEO of fund manager Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the US Federal Reserve.

Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, is also a potential pick.

Ferguson would be the first Black person to hold the office. Brainard or Yellen would be the first woman to become Treasury Secretary.

Business Insider reported Saturday that Democrats close to Biden’s team have said he’s looking to make history on key appointments by placing women and people of colour into positions that have typically been taken by white men.



Biden has already delivered on his promise to pick the first female vice president, Kamala Harris.

Senator Elizabeth Warren had been mentioned as a possible contender for the Treasury Secretary position, but she appears to be out of the running, per CNBC.

