Joe Biden Just Trash Talked All The Other World Powers

Vice President Joe Biden thinks the United States is the “only non-xenophobic” country in the world with a major economy.

Speaking Tuesday at a National Association of Manufacturers event in Washington, Biden specifically name-checked Germany as an example of a country hostile to immigrants.

“We have to pass an immigration bill. Look at Germany, look at the rest of the world. We’re the only non-xenophobic nation in the world that’s a major economy,” Biden said, according to audio posted by the Washington Examiner.

Detroit News reporter David Shepardson wrote on Twitter that Biden further said nations like Germany, Japan, and China are simply “not nearly as welcoming of immigrants” as the United States.

The remark came as Biden, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, gave recommendations as to what steps are needed for America to “keep our edge.” In addition to immigration reform, Biden called for investing in infrastructure and developing “the most skilled workforce in the world.”

