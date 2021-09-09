Biden is reportedly set to require vaccines at any health facility that gets government funding. That’s nearly all of them.

- Biden is expected to announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement at healthcare facilities that get federal funding, sources told Politico.
- Staff at hospitals that require Medicare or Medicaid funding would be required to be vaccinated.
- The move is part of the president’s larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19, the sources said.
President Joe Biden plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff at all healthcare facilities that receive federal funding, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico.
The move is part of a larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 that Biden is set to unveil on Thursday afternoon, the sources told Politico.
The new policy would extend the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, which would cover a large proportion of them.
Biden last month announced that he was requiring nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he also implemented a vaccine mandate for federal workers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.