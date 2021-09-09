Biden is reportedly set to require vaccines at any health facility that gets government funding. That’s nearly all of them.

Biden is expected to announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement at healthcare facilities that get federal funding, sources told Politico.

Staff at hospitals that require Medicare or Medicaid funding would be required to be vaccinated.

The move is part of the president’s larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19, the sources said.

President Joe Biden plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff at all healthcare facilities that receive federal funding, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

The move is part of a larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 that Biden is set to unveil on Thursday afternoon, the sources told Politico.

The new policy would extend the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, which would cover a large proportion of them.

Biden last month announced that he was requiring nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he also implemented a vaccine mandate for federal workers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.