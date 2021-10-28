Biden has a new spending plan he thinks all Dems will support, potentially ending months of gridlock, reports say

President Joe Biden. Rick Loomis/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is set to announce a compromise spending plan on Thursday, The Washington Post said.

Sources told the paper that the new plan is designed to attract the support of all Democrats.

Feuding within the party has stalled the bill for months, imperiling Biden’s program for government.

President Joe Biden is set to announce an update to his social spending plan that could attract the support of all Democrats, ending weeks of deadlock, according to multiple reports.

Biden is to address Democrats early Thursday about the plan and will speak about it from the White House, the Washington Post first reported.

Written details of the revised framework – which started out at a cost of $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion spread over 10 years – are due to be released Thursday, one unnamed source familiar with the discussions told the outlet.

Progress on the bill has stalled in both houses due to division among Democrats over the details of the bill.

In the House, progressive lawmakers have called for higher spending, while in the Senate Democrats including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have balked at the price tag.

The details of Biden’s supposedly unifying plan remain unclear, according to the Post, but Biden has already responded to pressure to bring the total down. In early October, Biden floated a reduced price tag of $US2 ($AU3) trillion for the bill.

It will be the second time Biden meets Democrats to persuade holdouts on his spending. He met with Manchin Sunday to hammer out further details, but came away empty handed.

Manchin and Sinema have objected to several aspects of the bill, including environmental initiatives, paid family leave and a billionaires’ tax, according to Punchbowl News.

A separate $US1trillion infrastructure bill, already passed by the Senate, also hinges on the progress of the social spending package.

Progressive lawmakers, frustrated by Sinema and Manchin’s brakes on the social spending bill, have said it must be finalized before they will vote on the infastructure bill – whose deadline for a House vote is Sunday.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a hearing on the social spending bill for Thursday, a key step in moving the plan forward, the Post reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.