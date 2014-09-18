Joe Biden Calls Singapore Politician 'The Wisest Man In The Orient'

Vice President Joe Biden said a storied Singapore politician hailed from “the Orient” on Wednesday.

“You know on the way back from Mumbai … I stopped in Singapore to meet with a guy named Lee Kuan Yew who most foreign policy experts around the world say is the wisest man in the Orient,” Biden said in video posted by Mediaite.

Some consider the terms “Orient” and “Oriental” to be offensive terms for Asian people. Yew was the first prime minister of Singapore and is regarded as one of the more influential political figures in the region.

Biden, who made the remarks at an Iowa get-out-the-vote rally, had just apologized for using the term “Shylocks” hours before the event.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

