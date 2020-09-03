Fox News poll found Joe Biden is leading Trump in 3 key states he won in 2016

AP Photo/Paul Vernon In this file photo from March 10, 2020, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is winning three states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, according to a new poll from Fox News that suggests the president has seen no bump from the Republican National Convention or any political gain from exploiting civil unrest cities such as Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Three other polls also released Wednesday similarly show Biden with a big national lead, ranging from 8% to 11%, which would surpass former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s 2.1% popular vote win in 2016.

In Arizona, which Trump won by more than 3% in 2016, the Fox poll found that the former vice president holds a lead of 9% among likely voters, up 49% to 40%. In North Carolina, Biden is up 50% to Trump’s 46%, effectively reversing the 2016 results. And in Wisconsin – where protests and vigilante violence have rocked the city of Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake – the Democratic nominee is leading 50% to 42%.

The poll, conducted August 29 to September 1, also found that more likely voters have more confidence in Biden to handle the coronavirus pandemic: from a 9% advantage in North Carolina to 17% in Arizona and Wisconsin.

Despite the message of “law and order” touted by the president and his allies, Biden is also trusted by more voters in the key battleground state to better handle policing and criminal justice, leading Trump by 5% on the issue in Wisconsin and Arizona while trailing by 1% in North Carolina.

The poll’s margin of error is 3.5% in all states.

The findings track with other surveys released on September 2. Investor’s Business Daily found Biden beating Trump 49% to 41% among registered voters. Of those, the president wins self-described investors 48% to 46%, but loses non-investors by 21%).

Additionally, an Economist/YouGov survey found Biden winning by double digits among registered voters with 51% to 40% and a poll conducted for CNN found Biden up 51% to 43%.

