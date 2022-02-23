Biden says Putin launched a ‘premeditated war’ on Ukraine that will result in ‘catastrophic loss of life and human suffering’

U.S. President Joe Biden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “premeditated war” on Ukraine.

The statement came after Putin announced a “special military action” against Ukraine.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring,” Biden said.

US President Joe Biden released a statement late Wednesday saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “premeditated war” against Ukraine.

The statement came after Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine, with reports of explosions and flares coming minutes afterwards, including in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said in his statement.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring,” the statement said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden went on to say that he’s monitoring the situation from the White House and will receive regular updates from his national security team. The president also said he will meet Thursday with G7 leaders and address the American public about “further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” the statement said. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, confirmed the attack in a tweet, writing, “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Putin’s military assault against Ukraine came less than an hour after NBC Nightly News aired an interview with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he warned that “everything seems to be in place” for Russia to attack Ukraine before the night was over.

A senior defense official also told reporters Wednesday that a large-scale invasion may be imminent and that Russian forces were “as ready as they can be.”

Minutes after Putin announced the assault against Ukraine, blasts were heard from near Kyiv to the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to CNN, with reports of outgoing artillery fire from Russian forces across the border.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who sits on the US Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter that Russia is now moving toward “establishing air superiority via targeted surgical strikes” in an effort to “trap Ukrainian forces in the east” and cut them off from Kyiv. He also said Russia is working to topple Ukraine’s government by targeting government buildings, leaders and command and control systems.

Rubio did not say where he was getting the information from, and it has not been independently confirmed.

Condemnation from other global leaders came swiftly after Putin launched his assault.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg released a statement calling Russia’s attack “reckless” and saying it “puts at risk countless civilian lives.”

“This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” he said, adding that NATO allies “will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression.”

“This is the saddest moment in my tenure as secretary general of the United Nations,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia” and don’t start “what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century.”