Biden calls 'violent siege' on US Capitol an 'insurrection' and demands Trump tell his supporters to back down

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a speech on Wednesday afternoon condemning the “violent siege of the Capitol” and attempted coup carried out by President Donald Trump’s supporters as Biden spoke.

Biden called on Trump to “step up” and demand that his supporters end their attack on American democracy and violence in Washington, DC.

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,” he said.

Biden spoke as thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers and staff to flee and halting the joint session of Congress.

“At this hour, our democracy’s under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said. “This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now,” he added. “I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

Biden suggested that the president, who continues to falsely claim the election was “rigged” and “stolen” by Democrats, incited Wednesday’s violent attack on the House and Senate.

“America’s about honour, decency, respect, tolerance. That’s who we are; that’s who we’ve always been,” Biden said. “The certification of the Electoral College vote is supposed to be a sacred ritual whose purpose is to affirm … American democracy.”

Soon after Biden’s nationally televised speech, Trump released a pre-recorded video statement in which he called the rioters “very special” and urged them to “go home,” while repeating his false claims that the election was “fraudulent.”

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” Trump said. “We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

'Our democracy is under unprecedented assault,' Joe Biden said, reacting to the storming of U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/r8wFYtDkIH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021

