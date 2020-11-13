Biden expresses 'deep condolences' after 5 American troops were killed in a helicopter crash while Trump trashes Fox News

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller Ceremonial Guardsmen fold the American flag

Five American troops, as well as two foreign military personnel, were killed when a helicopter assigned to an international peacekeeping force crashed off the coast of Egypt.

President-elect Joe Biden issued a statement on Twitter extending “deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers.”

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, appears to have not yet said anything about the crash, of Thursday afternoon, and has instead been focused on criticising Fox News and complaining about the election he lost.

A helicopter assigned to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, killing seven, including one French service member and one Czech.

One US service member survived and was medically evacuated.

An earlier MFO report stated that six Americans had been killed in the incident, which is why some statements issued on that matter say six American dead. That count was revised by MFO Thursday afternoon.

Hours after news of the crash broke, Trump was furiously retweeting people criticising Fox News. He then tweeted out his own criticism of the conservative network.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

That tweet was followed by one claiming election fraud, a common theme of many of the president’s recent tweets following Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

As when this was written Thursday afternoon, Insider was unable to find a public statement from the president on the tragedy hours before.

Biden, whose son Beau Biden served in the National Guard and deployed to Iraq before he passed away from brain cancer, expressed his condolences in a short statement on Twitter.

I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers, including 6 American service members, who died on Tiran Island, and wish a speedy recovery to the surviving American. I join all Americans in honoring their sacrifice, as I keep their loved ones in my prayers. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2020

In the wake of the crash, acting Secretary of Defence Chris Miller, who replaced Mark Esper after he was fired by the president on Monday, issued a statement on the tragic crash.

“The Defence Department is deeply saddened by the loss of six U.S. and two partner nation service members in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula operating with the United Nations Multinational Force and Observers (MFO),” Miller said in a statement issued prior to the updated casualty count.

“Yesterday we recognised the sacrifice of millions of American veterans who have defended our nation for generations, and today we are tragically reminded of the last full measure our uniformed warriors may pay for their service,” he said. “I extend the Department’s condolences to the families, friends and teammates of these service members.”

The MFO, which enforces a 40-year-old peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, is currently investigating the cause of the crash, though a mechanical failure is believed to be to blame.

Update: This post has been updated. A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the number killed in the crash due to an erroneous statement by the MFO. The latest MFO statement reports five US troops were killed in the crash.

