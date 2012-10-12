Drudge Is Slamming Joe Biden For Laughing And Smiling During The Debate

Brett LoGiurato

The Drudge Report had a quick reaction to tonight’s vice presidential debate, which focuses exclusively on Biden’s “smirking” throughout the debate. 

Fox is already hammering him for smiling so much.

“He looked like a cranky old man,” anchor Brit Hume said. on air.

Here’s Drudge’s reaction:

Drudge Biden

Photo: DrudgeReport.com

Watch below all the moments when Joe Biden Laughed At Paul Ryan during the debate:

