Drudge Is Slamming Joe Biden For Laughing And Smiling During The Debate

The Drudge Report had a quick reaction to tonight’s vice presidential debate, which focuses exclusively on Biden’s “smirking” throughout the debate.
Fox is already hammering him for smiling so much.
“He looked like a cranky old man,” anchor Brit Hume said. on air.
Here’s Drudge’s reaction:
Photo: DrudgeReport.com
Watch below all the moments when Joe Biden Laughed At Paul Ryan during the debate:
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
