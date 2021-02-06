Biden says Trump shouldn’t receive intelligence briefings, citing ‘erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection'

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden

Biden told CBS Evening News that he doesn’t believe Trump should receive intelligence briefings.

Former presidents have typically had access to classified intelligence briefings.

Trump has yet to submit any requests for intelligence briefings.

In an interview with CBS Evening News’ Norah O’Donnell, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Trump should receive classified intelligence briefings.

During the interview, when O’Donnell asked the president’s opinion, he responded, “I think not,” adding, “Because of his erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection.”

Currently, Trump can receive classified intelligence briefings, following a tradition carried on by former presidents.

When pressed by O’Donnell, Biden said, “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Pres. Biden sits down with @NorahODonnell for his first network interview since taking office. Hear more from the president about his plans for tackling the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Super Bowl, only on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/zg2rQhUeQo — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 5, 2021

According to CNN, Trump has not submitted any requests for intelligence briefings from Mar-a-Lago yet.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that, “the intelligence community supports requests for intelligence briefings by former presidents and will review any incoming requests, as they always have.”

Biden also declined to entertain questions about Trump’s upcoming second impeachment trial. In the past weeks, Biden has supported the start of the impeachment trial but remained coy during the interview in terms of how he would vote.

“Look, I ran like hell to defeat him because I thought he was unfit to be president,” Biden told CBS. “I’ve watched what everybody else watched, what happened when that â€” that crew invaded the United States Congress. But I’m not in the Senate now. I’ll let the Senate make that decision.”

In late January, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for inciting the insurrection, claiming that he was “singularly responsible” for the riots and disruption of a peaceful transfer of power.

When asked about his worst fear in terms of Trump receiving the intelligence briefings, Biden said, “I’d rather not speculate out loud. I think there is no need for him to get them.”

