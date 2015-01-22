Joe Biden Says 'There's A Chance' He'll Challenge Hillary

Vice President Joe Biden claims he might enter the 2016 fray.

Biden insisted Wednesday morning the contest is “wide open” for both Democrats and Republicans, despite polls showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is by far the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

“Yes there’s a chance,” Biden replied on ABC’s “Good Morning America” when directly pressed on whether he would challenge Clinton. “But I haven’t made my mind up about that.”

Biden said his focus is on his duties as vice president and “getting implemented what the president talked about” in the annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening. The vice president further argued he doesn’t have to make a final decision on the 2016 race until the summer of this year.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then; there’s plenty of time,” he said. “I don’t think you have to make up your mind until the summer. I think this is wide open on both sides.”

The vice president wasn’t eager to take any shots at Clinton, however, and offered nothing but praise for her.

“Secretary of Clinton is a really competent, capable person — and a friend. The person who is going to be the next president of the United States is the one who is going to be able to articulate the clearest vision to the American people where they’re going to take the country,” he said.

Biden ran for president twice before — in 1988 and 2008 — but has yet to give any indications he’s forming the national operation that would be necessary to mount a successful 2016 campaign. In contrast, Clinton has been quietly laying the foundation for a White House bid.

Watch Biden’s full interview below.



World News Videos | ABC World News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.