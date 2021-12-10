Biden tells Jimmy Fallon right wing extremism in the GOP and Trump’s big election lie are a wedge in the way of bipartisanship

Pictured: (l-r) President Joe Biden during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 10, 2021 Ralph Bavaro/NBC/Getty Images

President Joe Biden made his first late-night show appearance since he took office on Friday.

Biden told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that extremism in the GOP prevents bipartisanship.

He blamed QAnon and Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen.

President Joe Biden took a shot at partisanship and Republicans during an interview with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.

Biden told Fallon that part of the reason why he was late to taping for the show was because he was at the funeral of former Senator Bob Dole.

“He asked me on his deathbed whether I would do his eulogy,” Biden said. “We’re friends. We disagree, but we’re friends. We used to have an awful lot of that relationship and it still exists except that the QAnon and the extreme elements of the Republican Party and what Donald Trump seem to be feeding with the ‘Big Lie’.”

Biden was referencing Former President Trump’s repeated false claims that the election was stolen and Trump and his associate’s attempts to overturn the results.

—The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 11, 2021

The President told Fallon that he thinks there are numerous Republicans in Congress who would agree with his remarks.

Biden also said he hoped to see Democrats and Republicans socializing like they were at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.

Biden’s interview with Fallon was his first late-night show appearance since taking office. The president also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic even endorsing a song by Fallon that featured Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion that encouraged Americans to get booster shots, The New York Times reported.

—The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 7, 2021

“The bottom line is that the way to avoid the virus is to get two shots and then get the booster shot,” Biden told Fallon.