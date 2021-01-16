Biden says he'll direct FEMA to set up COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country to speed up distribution

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, on December 21.

President-elect Joe Biden announced during a Friday speech he would instruct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build facilities to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the American public.

Biden said his administration would build 100 federally funded community vaccination centres, including in school gyms and sports stadiums, by the end of his first month in office.

He also promised to set up mobile vaccination units to offer vaccines to “hard-hit and hard-to-reach communities” in urban and rural settings.

The president-elect and his team have criticised the slower-than-expected pace of vaccine distribution under the Trump administration, and Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days. He emphasised that the vaccine effort would pay particular attention to marginalised groups that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We’ve already had productive conversations with bipartisan groups of county officials, mayors, governors, tribal leaders, leaders of the private sector who shared their ideas with us about this effort,” Biden said. “As we build them, we’re going to make sure it’s done equitably.”



On Thursday, Biden unveiled his $US1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which includes more than $US400 billion to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. About $US20 billion would be designated for the national vaccination program. Biden said he would also use the Defence Production Act to “maximise the manufacture of vaccine and vaccine supplies for the country.”

“Here’s the deal: The more people we vaccinate, the faster we do it, the sooner we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us and get back to our lives and loved ones,” Biden said during his prime-time speech on Thursday night.

