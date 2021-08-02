Biden said Cuomo did a ‘hell of a job’ as governor and added that ‘it’s so sad’ he had to resign amid a sexual misconduct scandal

Joe Biden appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did a “hell of a job” while in office and that’s why “it’s so sad” he’s now resigning.

“He’s done a hell of a job – on everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad,” Biden said while taking questions from reporters on Cuomo’s resignation, which was prompted by multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

