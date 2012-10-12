What Did Joe Biden Whisper To Paul Ryan During The Debate?

A curious exchange happened off-mic during Thursday’s vice presidential debate, with Joe Biden apparently muttering something under his breath to Paul Ryan after a heated exchange over entitlement reform.



The moment came after several minutes of back-and-forth between the candidates over Ryan’s plan to overhaul Medicare, which Biden claimed would jeopardize the program and force seniors to pay more money out of pocket for health care. The Republican Congressman responded by accusing his opponent of lashing out at the GOP proposal because the Obama administration can’t run on its own record.

When debate moderator Martha Raddatz finally managed to interrupt, the two candidates exchanged a glance, and then Biden shook his head and muttered something to Ryan, laughing.

It’s difficult to hear what he says over Raddatz, but you can see his lips move. The comments don’t show up in the debate transcript.

