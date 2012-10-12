Joe Biden Zings Paul Ryan: 'Not A Single Thing He Said Was True'

Vice President Joe Biden scored the first zinger of the vice presidential debate Thursday, slamming his Republican opponent Paul Ryan over his criticism of the Obama administration’s response to the attack on the U.S. consultate in Libya.



“With all due respect that’s a bunch of malarkey,” Biden said. “Not a single thing he said is accurate.”

The vice president’s remark was in response to Ryan’s claim that the Obama administration botched it’s response to the attack on the consulate, which resulted in the death of four members of U.S. diplomatic corps, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Watch the full clip below:

