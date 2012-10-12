Joe Biden And Paul Ryan Went Head-To-Head In The Vice Presidential Debate

Photo: C-SPAN

Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan squared off tonight in the one and only vice presidential debate of the 2012 campaign, clashing on the economy and extensively on foreign policy.In a debate that became extremely important for Biden in the wake of President Obama’s disastrous showing last week at the first presidential debate, the early consensus on Twitter seems to be that Biden had the upper hand.



Take a look at the recap of our live blog below:

