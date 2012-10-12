Biden Slams Ryan On Israel: Bibi Netanyahu's 'Been My Friend For 39 Years!'

Vice President Joe Biden really got rolling Thursday night when the debate turned to the Iranian nuclear threat and the Obama administration’s relationship with Israel.



“Let me tell you what the ayatollah sees,” Biden began, referring to the Supreme Leader of Iran. “The ayatollah sees his economy being crippled. The ayatollah sees that there are 50 per cent fewer exports of oil. He sees the currency going into the tank. He sees the economy going into freefall. And he sees the world for the first time totally united in opposition to him getting a nuclear weapon.”

Then, responding to Paul Ryan’s suggestion that President Barack Obama snubbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to appear on The View, Biden got visibly angry, raising his voice at Ryan for the first time:

“Now, with regard to Bibi, he’s been my friend for 39 years!” Biden told Ryan. “The president has met with Bibi a dozen times. He’s spoken to Bibi Netanyahu as much as he’s spoken to anybody.”

The whole exchange was pretty priceless.

Watch the clip below:

If you missed the debate, here’s the one moment you have to see >

And now here are 19 reasons why we shouldn’t have underestimated Joe Biden >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.