BIDEN: There's No Good Reason I Shouldn't Run For President

Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan that he can’t formulate a “good” reason not to run for president in 2016.

“There may be reasons I don’t run, but there’s no obvious reason for me why I think I should not run,” Biden said in the interview, which aired Friday morning on CNN’s “New Day.”

Biden said, realistically, that a decision on his potential 2016 run would come next summer.

One reason he might not run is the sizable polling gulf already between him and Democrats’ most logical candidate — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. According to a Washington Post/ABC News poll out last week, Clinton holds a 73-12 lead over Biden in a theoretical 2016 Democratic primary. Biden will also be 74 in 2016.

Biden said that he was “truly optimistic” about the 2014 midterm elections, though he acknowledged that it might be prudent for both him and President Barack Obama to stay away from the races of vulnerable Democrats.

“There’s some places where I can go in and the president can’t. There are some places where it makes no sense for me to go in or for the president to go in,” Biden said.

Here’s the full clip of Biden’s interview on CNN:

