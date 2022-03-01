Search

VIDEO: Biden focuses his first State of the Union address on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Erica Star Domena,Havovi Cooper

  • In his first State of the Union Biden announced measures to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.
  • The US will join other countries in shutting down its airspace to all Russian flights.
  • But Biden emphasized that American troops won’t go into Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

