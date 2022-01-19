Biden criticizes GOP resistance to his agenda: ‘What are Republicans for? Name me one thing they’re for’

President Joe Biden delivers an opening statement during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Wednesday excoriated Republicans for constantly working to derail his agenda while questioning what the GOP actually stands for.

“What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for,” Biden said at his first solo news conference of 2022, which occurred on the eve of his one-year anniversary in the White House.

The president effectively accused Republicans of having no other goals other than obstructing him, and of placing politics ahead of the health of the country.

