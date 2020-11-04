Biden is planning to declare victory if news organisations say he won the presidential election — even if Trump won't concede

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is planning to declare victory if news organisations announce him as the winner of the election on Tuesday night, Axios reported.

Biden campaign advisors told Axios that the former vice president wanted to avoid taking a defensive posture if the president spreads misinformation about the election or moves forward with lawsuits.

According to Biden’s schedule, he’s planning to address the nation on Tuesday night, regardless of what the results show.

“We’re not really concerned about what Donald Trump says,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Biden campaign manager, told reporters on Monday, according to Axios.

O’Malley Dillon added: “We’re going to use our data, our understanding of where this is headed, and make sure that the vice president is addressing the American people.”

Trump has privately told advisors that he will declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he’s leading the race, according to Axios. But on Tuesday morning, the president told “Fox & Friends” that he’d declare himself the winner “if” and “when” “there is victory.”

O’Malley Dillon expressed confidence that the Biden campaign would have “a very good sense of where we’re headed” on election night even if many ballots have not been counted. She argued that it would be mathematically impossible for Trump to win on Tuesday night.

“Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” she said, according to Axios.

According to Biden’s schedule, he’s planning to address the nation on Tuesday night, regardless of what the results show.

Axios reported that should Biden win, he would quickly move forward with the transition process.

