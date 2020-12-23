Biden says the Pentagon isn't briefing his team on the suspected Russian cyberattack

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Pentagon is not briefing his team on pressing matters like the suspected Russian hack of federal government departments and agencies.

Although senior members of the Trump administration say the hack that has hit a number of government departments and agencies looks like Russia’s work, President Donald Trump has avoided pointing fingers at Moscow.

Biden, who acknowledged that this fits Russia’s pattern of malign behaviour, said that when he is sure who is responsible and is clear on the extent of the damage, “there will be a response.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Pentagon is not briefing his team on many issues, to include the suspected Russian cyber attack on the US government.

“It is a grave risk, and it continues,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware of the sweeping cyber attack that has affected a number of federal government departments and agencies. “I’ve seen no evidence that it is under control.”

“The Department of Defence won’t even brief us on many things,” he added, suggesting that limited cooperation from the Pentagon is hindering his understanding of the situation he take charge of in just 29 days.

It was revealed earlier this month that hackers compromised systems provided by SolarWinds, a software company whose customers include many US government offices. Through those compromised systems, hackers were able to breach networks across the government and had months of headstart to cover their tracks.

The severe hack has affected the departments of Treasury, Commerce, Defence, State, and Energy, among potential others, according to various reports.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) characterised the hack as “sophisticated” and said that removing the “threat actor” from the compromised systems will be a challenge.

President Donald Trump has avoided pointing fingers at Moscow and insisted that “everything is well under control,” but both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and outgoing Attorney General William Barr have said that Russia appears to be behind the cyber attack.

Ryan Goodman, a former Pentagon legal advisor, tweeted Tuesday that not briefing the incoming administration on this threat “compromises US national security” and is likely a “violation of at least the spirit of the Presidential Transition Act.”

Biden’s comments on a lack of Department of Defence briefings on critical issues come after his transition team raised concerns Friday about a decision by the Pentagon to delay transition meetings.

As the Department of Defence claimed there was a mutual agreement that the two sides would take a break from the meetings, a spokesperson for Biden’s transition team said that there was no such agreement and that they were “concerned” by the “abrupt halt” in cooperation.

The spokesperson, Yohannes Abraham, also said that the transition team has run into “resistance” from political appointees at the Pentagon. The Trump administration recently purged the department’s leadership and packed the vacant posts with loyalists.

As he spoke Tuesday, Biden criticised Trump’s response to the hack, saying that “this president hasn’t even identified who is responsible.” He said that the hack occurred while the president was not paying attention.

“When I learn the extent of the damage and, in fact, who is responsible, they can be assured that we will respond,” the president-elect, who said the attack was consistent with Russia’s usual pattern of behaviour, added. “There are many options which I will not discuss now… I promise you, there will be a response.”

“Even if [Trump] does not take it seriously, I will,” he said.

Responding to Biden’s remarks, a Pentagon spokesman told Insider that Biden’s transition team “should contact the Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG) for a brief on this topic.”

Acting Secretary of Defence Chris Miller said Friday that the department has been cooperating with the transition team.

He said in a statement that the Pentagon will fulfil its departmental transition obligations because “this is what our nation expects,” adding that “DoD will deliver AS IT ALWAYS HAS.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.