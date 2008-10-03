Biden, Palin Debate The Economy

During the only vice presidential debate, Joe Biden and Sarah Palin both fell back on familiar archetypes and statements about the economy, with Palin playing up her folksy attitude and Biden reminding voters of John McCain’s “the fundamentals of our economy are strong” gaffe.



NY Times: Ms. Palin emphasised her down-home qualities and her membership in the middle class, a group that she and Mr. Biden sparred over repeatedly during their 90-minute encounter.

“Go to a kids’ soccer game on Saturday and turn to any parent there on the sideline and ask them, ‘How are you feeling about the economy?’ ” Ms. Palin said. “And I’ll betcha you’re going to hear some fear in that parent’s voice, fear regarding the few investments that some of us have in the stock market — did we just take a major hit with those investments?”

Mr. Biden, standing at a lectern a few feet from Ms. Palin’s, replied with one of his characteristic strategies in the debate: portraying Mr. McCain as unaware or unmoved by voters’ problems and as an ally of the deeply unpopular President Bush.

“It was two Mondays ago John McCain said at 9 o’clock in the morning that the fundamentals of the economy were strong,” Mr. Biden said. “Eleven o’clock that same day, two Mondays ago, John McCain said that we have an economic crisis. That doesn’t make John McCain a bad guy, but it does point out he’s out of touch. Those folks on the sidelines knew that two months ago.”

Click here to read a full transcript of the candidates’ economic remarks, and the rest of the debate, for that matter, including every “darn right.”

